Radrodro’s lawyer applies for a Permanent Stay

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption counsel has today said that Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Salote Radrodro’s lawyer is using delaying tactics by filing another stay application.

Radrodro’s trial was to begin in the Anti-Corruption Division High Court today.

However, before it started, Simione Valenitabua filed a permanent stay on the proceedings.

Radrodro is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

The MP is alleged to have obtained a financial advantage in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

She allegedly falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Valenitabua says the defense will present evidence in the form of phone records and boat tickets.

The FICAC counsel said that the issue was never brought up until now.

Justice Kumarage told Valenitabua that the defense had already filed four applications before the court and it was delaying proceedings.

The application for a permanent stay will be heard tomorrow.