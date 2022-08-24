Radrodro’s closing submissions underway

The MP is alleged to have obtained a financial advantage in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

The Prosecution in the trial of SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro has reiterated that the evidence has been consistent that her permanent residence is Tacirua.

The MP is alleged to have obtained a financial advantage in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

Radrodro allegedly falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

FICAC Prosecutor Rashmi Aslam highlighted that from 1st August 2019 to 30th April 2020, out of the total 171 days of this period, Radrodro only spent 57 days in Namulomulo, Nabouwalu in Bua.

He adds that 82 days were spent in Suva for Parliament and committee meetings while 89 days were spent in the capital, not for Parliament purposes.

Aslam told the court that Radrodro’s residence in Tacirua has been her family home for 31 years, and is close to Parliament compared to Namulomulo.

He adds that Radrodro stated that her permanent residence, Tacirua was noted in all the details she provided to all agencies and immigration, except for Parliament.

Aslam also pointed out that she lives with her husband in Tacirua yet they have different details as she has stated to Parliament, noting that Namulomulo is her permanent residence.

Aslam also referred to the letter to Parliament by Radrodro where she stated the background that her family home was built in 2000 at Namulomulo as their second home which they go to for holidays and to stay close to family there.

Aslam stated that this status quo has not changed as it remains her second home and not her permanent residence.

However, Radrodro now calls Namulomulo her forever home.

The closing submissions continue by the prosecution which will be followed by the defence counsel.