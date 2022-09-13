Radrodro to be sentenced next Wednesday

Former SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro was motivated by greed.

This was highlighted in the Anti-Corruption High court by Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Rashmi Aslam during sentencing submissions today.

Radrodro has been convicted of one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

She has been found guilty of breaching the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014 whereby she falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and stole $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Aslam told the Court that Radrodro has served as a Civil servant for 36-years.

He says Radrodro is not some mediocre public servant and she knowingly tried her luck and commited the said crime.

Aslam says the former MP committed the highest breaches that can occur in Parliament.

He adds that MPs are distinguished, honorable and they have lots of immunity and are elected by the public.

He says people who elect them have expectations that they will be relevant, honorable, and honest and act with integrity.

He says the amount in this case is substantial and this was a premeditated and a well-planned crime.

Aslam also submitted that Radrodro has been an MP since 2014, she was once a whip and even a shadow Minister.

He says if lenient sentence is considered than other politicians will think corruption will not be taken seriously.

Meanwhile, Radrodro’s lawyer Simione Valenitabua says his client has suffered humiliation, public condemnation and they have included these in their submission.

He says they are willing to pay restitution, pay fine and has also asked for a suspended sentence to be considered.

He adds that Radrodro is a first time offender and has had a colorful career.

The court will sentence Radrodro next Wednesday.