Radrodro maintains Namulomulo is her ‘forever home’

SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro’s financial transactions, electricity consumption and social media posts were scrutinized in court today.

In cross-examination, the Prosecution highlighted Radrodro’s financial transactions from 1st January 2019 to 30th April 2020.

During this period, Radrodro accessed the ATM 103 times, of which she only withdrew money in Vanua Levu on two occasions.

Radrodro explained she would usually withdraw money from Nausori or Korovou before travelling to the Northern Division.

The FICAC Prosecutor also pointed out that based on her transaction records, the majority of her movement was between Tacirua and Suva and surrounding areas.

The Presiding Judge questioned Radrodro about why she is spending this much time in Suva to which she responded that it was for the purpose of Parliamentary and constituency work, and family functions in Suva.

The court also heard that from 1st August 2019 and April 2020, electricity consumption in her Namulomulo home was low compared to her Tacirua Heights home which she calls her temporary residence.

The court heard that Radrodro’s husband lives in Tacirua Heights. The Prosecution then pointed out that based on this, she would have had more reasons to be in Suva.

Radrodro explained that her work is entirely different from her husband’s.

The SODELPA MP has maintained in court that Namulomulo is her ‘forever home’ and she travels to Suva for Parliamentary duties.

The MPs Facebook posts relating to Bua were also examined in court in which the Prosecutor highlighted her choice of words that reflected the state of mind of a visitor rather than someone who permanently resides in the area.

Radrodro did not agree with the Prosecutor’s claim and stated that she uses home interchangeably for Namulomulo and Tacirua.

The MP is standing trial for allegedly obtaining a financial advantage. It is alleged that she breached the Parliament Remuneration Act 2014.

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.