Radrodro judgment next month

Salote Radrodro

Opposition Member of Parliament Salote Radrodro’s verdict will be delivered on September 6th.

The MP is alleged to have obtained a financial advantage in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

Radrodro is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The matter was called today to decide on a judgment date as both parties had to file further submissions.