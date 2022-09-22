Radrodro cops jail term

Salote Radrodro sentenced to three years imprisonment and must serve at least two-half years before being eligible for parole.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Salote Radrodro will spend at least the next two years and six months in prison.

She was today sentenced to three years imprisonment and must serve at least two-half years before being eligible for parole. The last six months of the sentence is suspended for five years.

Radrodro was a fortnight ago found guilty of fraud.

This included one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

Radrodro as an MP had falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and stole $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

She was however found to have been residing in Tacirua Heights.

