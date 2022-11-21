Qaqanivalu appeals conviction

Serving prisoner, Tevita Qaqanivalu appeared in the Suva High Court today to appeal his conviction.

Serving prisoner, Tevita Qaqanivalu appeared in the Suva High Court today to appeal his conviction.

Qaqanivalu was serving time at the Naboro Minimum Prison Complex for a series of burglary and theft cases when he escaped in 2019.

He was later captured and was sentenced to another 12 months by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Article continues after advertisement

Qaqanivalu is representing himself.

The State lawyer today requested for more time to respond to the submissions made by Qaqanivalu.

The case has been adjourned to December 6th.