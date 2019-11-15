Home

Prosecution witness in Fareed’s case stranded overseas

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 8, 2020 12:45 pm
Former Fijian Holdings Chief Executive Nouzab Fareed.

The State, in the case against former Fijian Holdings Chief Executive Nouzab Fareed informed the court that flights are still being arranged for a witness stuck in South Korea.

The matter was called in the Suva Magistrates court today with Fareed’s presence excused.

Fareed is charged with three counts of indecent assault.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that he committed the offenses against two female employees of the FHL Group.

Fareed’s trial has been set for 1st of December.

The matter has been adjourned to the 30th of this month.

 

