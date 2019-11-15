Prosecution witness in Fareed’s case stranded overseas

The State, in the case against former Fijian Holdings Chief Executive Nouzab Fareed informed the court that flights are still being arranged for a witness stuck in South Korea.

The matter was called in the Suva Magistrates court today with Fareed’s presence excused.

Fareed is charged with three counts of indecent assault.

It is alleged that he committed the offenses against two female employees of the FHL Group.

Fareed’s trial has been set for 1st of December.

The matter has been adjourned to the 30th of this month.