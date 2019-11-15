Prosecution seeks time to respond in Fareed’s case

The ODPP has requested time to respond to the representation of the charges against former Fijian Holdings Limited chief executive Nouzab Fareed.

Fareed appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

He is charged with three counts of indecent assault against two female employees of the FHL Group.

Fareed’s lawyer told the Court that a representation was made to the ODPP and response is yet to be received.

The request by the prosecution was granted.

The prosecution says they are yet to speak with all witnesses in the case.

The matter will now be called on the 14th of next month for mention.