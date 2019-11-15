Home

Anthony’s hearing date to be decided in November

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 10, 2020 12:40 pm
Fiji Trades Union Congress and National Workers Union General Secretary Felix Anthony.

The Suva Magistrates Court will set a hearing date for Fiji Trades Union Congress and National Workers Union General Secretary Felix Anthony in November.

Anthony appeared in court today for allegedly making a false statement on 26th April last year to a reporter from the Fiji Times.

The statement in question relates to the expiry of employment contracts of the Water Authority of Fiji workers which the Director of Public Prosecutions alleges tended to create or foster public anxiety.

It is alleged Anthony had knowingly spread false news by way of his comments to the Fiji Times.

He is charged with one count of malicious act.

The case will be called again for mention on the 9th of November.

 

