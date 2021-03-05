Prosecution obtains CCTV footage of alleged murder

A 34-year-old Naitasiri farmer who allegedly stabbed his partner to death in Walu Bay in 2019 appeared in the Suva High court today.

Luke Nasetava is charged with one count of murder.

Nasetava allegedly stabbed his partner multiple times, resulting in her death in Rona Street, Walu Bay.

The incident occurred on 31st August 2019 and Nasetava allegedly attacked the victim Amelia Mafi with a knife, at her workplace.

The prosecution today informed the court that she now has the CCTV footage of the alleged incident at the deceased’s workplace.

She said that she has provided a copy of the footage to the defense.

The defense lawyer confirmed in court that he has received the copy, however, he said he is unable to view it and take instructions from Nasetava who is currently in remand.

The defense lawyer said he cannot take any electronic equipment inside the remand center and will need to make a special application to the Commissioner of Corrections.

The High Court Judge said that he can also make an order for the defense to take instructions from his client in the court premises.

The matter has been adjourned to the 9th of April.

Nasetava has been further remanded.