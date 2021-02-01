Prosecution maintains its stance in multi-million dollar drug trial

The prosecution maintains that Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs was aware of the 39 bars of cocaine found in his father’s room.

During their closing submission today, the Prosecution claimed that Rahman had knowledge of the drugs in the house and, together with his father, was in control of the premises.

They also say that Joshua Rahman and his father kept this a secret.

In their submission, the prosecution claimed that Rahman was indeed released on time and was not detained for more than 48 hours.

However, the defense argued that Rahman was arrested on the night of February 12th, 2019 and was not released within the 48 hour period.

They also argued that Rahman was not released and re-arrested as police claimed.

The defense also asked the court to exclude certain exhibits provided by the Prosecution as they were not legally obtained, especially the pictures taken during a covert surveillance by police.

The defense lawyer also told the court that Rahman stayed in the Caubati home as a guest in his father’s house.

Rahman has testified that he was not in control of the premises and had no knowledge of the drugs in the house.

The defense also argued that the case against Rahman is mainly based on circumstantial evidence.

The case will be called on April 12th.