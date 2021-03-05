Court
Prosecution against police being surety
March 11, 2021 5:50 am
The prosecution in a case of aggravated robbery is against the idea of having a police officer as a surety.
A 25-year-old man charged with one count of aggravated robbery appeared in the Suva High Court yesterday.
Timoci Lutu is alleged to have stolen from a man in Vatuwaqa last October.
The High Court gathered that Lutu’s mother is a police officer.
The DPP also claims that Lutu had lied that he is a sole-bread winner when instead it was his mother.
The prosecution also says Lutu has previous convictions ranging from theft, absconding bail, assault on a police officer, and aggravated robbery.
The bail hearing will be called today.
