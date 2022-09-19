Property registered under former MP’s name: FICAC witness

Vijendra Prakash

The first witness in the trial against former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash has informed the court that the property at Omkar Road in Narere is registered under his name.

Monita Ram, an executive officer at the Registrar of Titles Office said the document presented to her in court confirmed that Prakash was the permanent owner or resident of the said property.

Prakash is charged with one count of giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

In addition, another witness that took the stand this afternoon informed the Anti-Corruption Division High Court that he was asked by FICAC to calculate two distances.

Nemaia Koto, a senior analysis officer at the Fiji Roads Authority said they use a Geographic Information standard software system to determine the distance from Parliament to Naluwai in Naitasiri.

He said the distance from Parliament to Naluwai was 52.6 kilometers and the former MP would only be traveling 13.9 kilometers if he was to travel from Parliament and back to Omkar Road in Narere.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption counsel stated they have enough evidence and witnesses to prove that the former MP’s permanent residence is Omkar Road in Narere.

The trial will continue at the Anti-Corruption Division High Court in Suva tomorrow.