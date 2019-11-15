Production order issued for Isaac Mathew James

The Suva Magistrates Court today issued a production order for a man facing a charge of escaping from lawful custody and one count of resisting arrest.

Isaac Mathew James was not present in court as he is remanded at the Natabua Remand Centre in Lautoka for a separate case.

James escaped from the Lautoka Police Station with Joeli Nukunawa and Emosi Baledrokadroka in March last year, where they were awaiting their court case for aggravated robbery.

The Court has directed that James appear in court on the 29th of this month.