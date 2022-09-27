Probing MP’s permanent residence is not my job: Namosimalua

Former acting S-G to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua

Investigating and confirming the permanent residence of Members of Parliament is not part of the acting Secretary-General’s job description.

Former acting S-G to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua stated this in court today when she was cross-examined by the counsel representing former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash.

She said she was of the view that as honorable members of parliament, the MP’s would provide the Parliament Secretariat with sincere answers.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

Namosimalua said the secretariat does not have the resources and expertise to send officers out to the field to cross-check the information given by the MP’s.

She adds that MP’s swore an oath and this was of great significance because the public look up to them.

The former acting S-G said if she was aware that Prakash was not residing at Naluwai, then she would have not approved the allowance claims.