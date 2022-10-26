Prince Charles Park murderer gets life sentence

A 39-year-old man who murdered a 22-year-old at Prince Charles Park last year has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Lautoka High Court today.

Isei Tamanikalou was found guilty last month by the High Court, for murdering Ratu Mara Batina during a drinking session.

It was heard in court that there were two drinking parties happening inside Prince Charles Park on the 30th of June last year, when the victim was said to have sworn at Tamanikalou.

Article continues after advertisement

This is where the fight broke out and the father of two hit Ratu Batina with a branch.

Ratu Batina died at the scene.

The High Court judge stated that this was a dreadful attack on an unarmed, vulnerable, and defenseless person who died instantly.

Tamanikalou was further told that his actions indicated that he is a person who has no value for human life, reckless, and has cost a family.

He will have to serve a minimum of 12 years before he is considered a pardon.