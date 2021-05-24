Prime Fiji Limited to be sentenced in absentia

Public infrastructure contractor Prime Fiji Limited will be sentenced in absentia after failing to appear in court.

The company was charged with one count of forgery and one count of using a forged document by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in 2016.

It was found guilty in the High Court after being acquitted by the Magistrates court.

The High Court overturned the acquittal.

The company had submitted a falsified Performance Security of Westpac Bank amounting to $351,865 for street light renewals.

It intended to dishonestly induce Fiji Roads Authority to accept the security as genuine and to dishonestly influence the exercise of the FRA’s functions.

The prosecution today agreed to a sentence in absentia stating that the company has not made any attempt to attend the Court Case.

The matter has been adjourned to 7th March for sentencing.