Court

Prime Fiji Limited guilty of corruption

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 24, 2021 4:55 pm
Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption. [File Photo]

Prime Fiji Limited has been convicted of corruption-related charges by the Suva High Court Anti-Corruption Division, overturning the judgment of the Magistrate’s Court.

Prime Fiji Limited had been acquitted of one count of forgery and one count of using a forged document, but the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption filed an appeal.

The company had submitted a falsified Performance Security of Westpac Bank amounting to $351,865 for street light renewals.

It intended to dishonestly induce Fiji Roads Authority to accept the security as genuine and to dishonestly influence the exercise of the FRA’s functions.

The High Court Judge has today ruled that the magistrate erred when deciding that actual acceptance of the false document was necessary for the second count to be proven.

The Judge says there is ample evidence to show that Prime Fiji Director, Shane Halliday, instructed staff to forward the false document, knowing very well that no such bank guarantee was provided to fulfill the pre-contract requirements of the Fiji Roads Authority.

He says the evidence suggests that the company’s only intention was for the Fiji Roads Authority to accept the said document as genuine and to influence the exercise of a public duty or function if the false document was so accepted.

The High Court has set aside the acquittal on the two counts, finding Prime Fiji Limited guilty, with sentencing to be handed down in the Magistrates Court Anti-Corruption Division.

