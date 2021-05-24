Preacher to be sentenced

A suspended Methodist church lay preacher who admitted beating another lay preacher with an iron rod will be sentenced today.

The Suva High Court was told that Ilaisa Garia attacked Isimeli Cirimaitoga for eloping with his wife.

Garia was charged with one count of act with the intent to cause grievous harm. He had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Garia’s lawyer informed the court that on February 9 last year, his client came to Suva from Taiperia Settlement in Nasoso, Nadi to remind his wife to attend a maintenance hearing.

He said Garia earlier applied for maintenance and custody of their five children after his wife eloped with Cirimaitoga.

The court was told that Garia had gone to Suva to remind his wife about the maintenance hearing because she had failed to attend a previous court call.

The court was told that when Garia arrived at the house where his wife was staying with Cirimaitoga at Sakoca in Tacirua, the door wasn’t locked and Garia could see his wife and Cirimaitoga sleeping in the living room.

The lawyer said Garia blacked out and later recalled taking a few steps back, looking around the compound and, seeing an iron rod among other construction materials, picking it up.

He adds that the accused went inside the house, committed the offence on Cirimaitoga, and then walked out of the house.