Pre-trial documents ready in Isoof case

The state lawyer today informed the court that they have finalized the pre-trial conference documents with the defense in relation to Mohammed Isoof’s case.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged he murdered five people and dumped their bodies in the Nausori Highlands in Nadi in August last year.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged between the 25th and 26th of August, Isoof murdered carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged, 11, and Samara, 8.

Isoof appeared in the Lautoka High court this morning.

The state also informed the court that the CCTV footage which the defense said was not clear has been viewed and a clear copy has been provided.

In the last court sitting, defense had raised issues about the CCTV footage.

The matter has been adjourned to March 10th

Isoof has been further remanded in custody.