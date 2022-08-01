Prakash's trial begins next month

Former government MP Vijendra Prakash in court.

The case of former government MP Vijendra Prakash will be called for mention later this month.

It is alleged that Prakash gave false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

The former government MP allegedly stated that his permanent place of residence was Waidradra in Naitasiri and obtained around $33,000.

He appeared in court today, where his bail was further extended.

The prosecution was told to discuss with the defence the proposed agreed facts.

The matter will be called for mention on August 30th, while the trial is expected to begin in September.