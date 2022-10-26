Prakash’s son takes the stand

The son of former FijiFirst MP, Vijendra Prakash, Rishi Dular was examined in the Anti-Corruption Division High Court in Suva.

The son of former FijiFirst MP, Vijendra Prakash confirmed in Court today that their family home is at Lot 1, Omkar Road in Narere.

Rishi Dular was examined in the Anti-Corruption Division High Court in Suva, saying his father spends most of his time at their Vunidawa farm in Naitasiri.

He adds Prakash would spend two to three days a week at their home in Narere, just to deliver farm produce or carry out farm-related business.

While being cross-examined by Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner, Rashmi Aslam, Dular says his father was honest when listing Vunidawa, Naitasiri as his personal residence because that is where he spends most of his time.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The hearing continues this afternoon.