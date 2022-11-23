Prakash’s counsel claims charges inconsistent

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash

The counsel representing former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash claims that the charges against his client lacks consistency.

Siddharth Nadan said permanent residence refers to a location whereas permanently resides talks about an act committed by a person.

Nadan while delivering his closing submission further claimed that the charges lacked evidence because prosecution had failed to call on independent witnesses to confirm in court whether his client, Prakash permanently resides at Lot 1 Omkar Road in Narere.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the former Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The hearing continues at the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.