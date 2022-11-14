Prakash’s closing submission moved to Monday

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash

The closing submission in the case against former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash has been moved to next Monday.

The case was called earlier today at the Anti-Corruption Division High Court in Suva, however, the defence has requested more time to go through the transcript.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

Article continues after advertisement

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The case will be called again on November 21, 2022.