Prakash trial to begin this afternoon

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash. [File Photo]

The trial of former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash will begin at the Anti-Corruption in Suva at 2.15pm.

It is alleged that Prakash gave false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

Prakash is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption counsel says they have enough evidence and witnesses to prove that the former MP’s permanent residence is Omkar Road in Narere.

He adds that Prakash is a farmer but he spends most of his time in Suva.

The trial proper will begin this afternoon and the court has given time to the defence to check the agreed facts.

High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage will preside over this case.