Prakash owns two farms: Witness

Former MP Vijendra Prakash.

The son-in-law of former MP Vijendra Prakash has informed the court that Prakash owns two farms in Naitasiri.

Ashwin Chand said in 2018, his father-in-law gave him a plot to plant dalo.

He also said he would visit the farm occasionally but he was certain that Prakash spends majority of his time at Naluwai in Naitasiri.

Chand adds that his father-in-law would visit his home at Omkar Road in Narere two to three times a week and probably the same number of times in a six-month period.

The defence witness said two farmhouses are situated close to the farms and these are occupied by farm workers.

He stated that the house located at the farm is quite comfortable and the former FijiFirst MP would also use it.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The trial continues this morning at the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.