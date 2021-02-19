Home

Police officers released on bail

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 22, 2021 3:41 pm

The five police officers who have been jointly charged for allegedly planting a bag containing methamphetamine in a vehicle have been released on bail on their own recognition.

The matter was called today at the Suva Magistrates’ Court.

Police officers Rusiate Tuga Ralase, Simione Basulu, Apisalome Vesikula, Samuela Antonio and Orisi Tukana are jointly charged with one count of conspiracy to defeat justice for allegedly planting a small bag containing methamphetamine inside the complainant’s car in April 2020.

Rusiate Tuga Ralase and Simione Basulu face an additional charge of abuse of office for allegedly arresting the complainant without any lawful basis and in abuse of their office which was an arbitrary act.

The case has been adjourned to 23 April for plea.

