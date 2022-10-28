Police officers facing murder-related charges

Six police officers appeared in court this afternoon facing murder-related charges.

The six are Ledua Balemainiusiladi, Isimeli Baleilakeba, Basilio Tabua, Maciu Vakatuturaga, Josua Bull, and Isireli Raseisei.

It is alleged that they caused the death of a juvenile in February this year.

The accused persons have all been granted bail under strict conditions after no objection from the prosecution.

The court also heard that three of them have been suspended while the remaining three have been called back to work.

The court was informed that all accused persons had received first-phase disclosures.



Those who have travel documents have been told to surrender their passports, and a stop departure order has also been issued.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court for mention on November 18.