Police officers facing assault charges bailed

The five police officers who have been charged in relation to their alleged involvement in an assault case have been bailed.

They appeared in the Nausori Magistrates Court in the last hour.

They are facing various charges. These include Act with Intent to Cause Grievous Harm, Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm, and Common Assault.

Article continues after advertisement

A female officers has additionally been charged with Conspiracy to Defeat Justice and Interfering with Witnesses.

They are alleged to have assaulted a man in his 20s in Naqia, Tailevu in April.

All accused have been bailed with two sureties each and have been ordered to surrender their travel documents.

The case has been transferred to the Suva High Court and will be called on July 2nd.