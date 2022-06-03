Police officers charged with abuse of office

[File Photo]

Thirteen Police officers were amongst those charged last month for non-sexual serious crimes in Fiji last month, including four for abuse of office.

The latest data from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, shows that 73 people charged with a total of 80 counts of separate incidents.

Three Police officers were charged with one count of abuse of office as they are alleged to cover up a serious road accident.

The DPP has sanctioned the charges and the file has been sent to police to formally charge these officers.

A 27-year-old police officer was charged with one count of abuse of office.

There were 52 victims of the separate incidents and amongst the accused 10 were juveniles.

Cash and assorted items ranging from $20 to $28,000 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, shop burglaries, vehicle thefts, daylight and night street robberies.

Five cases were withdrawn after discontinuances (Nolle Prosequi) were filed due to insufficient evidence.

A 37-year-old police officer was charged with four counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 37-year-old wife.

The accused allegedly assaulted his wife with a cane knife and an extension cord.

A 26-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 25-year-old wife.

In another incident, a 36-year-old police officer was charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, one count of criminal trespass and one count of damaging property. The accused allegedly assaulted his 36-year-old former de facto partner.

There was one incident where a 35-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and damaging property. The accused allegedly assaulted a taxi driver and damaged his taxi.

A 29-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving while in another incident, a 37-year-old police officer was charged with driving with excess blood alcohol.

A 41-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving, however, this matter was withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

There was one incident where a 54-year-old police officer was charged with the theft of $3,600 which were exhibits from a drug raid.

There was one incident where a 21-year-old police officer was charged with the unlawful use of illicit drugs.

A 33-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 37-year-old brother with a kitchen knife.

There was one incident where a 35-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 29-year-old cousin. The accused allegedly hit the victim with a chair for being drunk and not observing “taboo” following the death of her grandfather.

In another incident, a 27-year-old woman was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm. The accused allegedly stabbed her 29-year-old flatmate on the back and arm with a

chopper.

A 24-year-old man was charged with the unlawful wounding of a 32-year-old woman. The accused allegedly used a cane knife to wound his neighbour during an argument.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man was charged with grievous harm. The accused allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old man with a kitchen knife after a drinking party.

A 40-year-old man was charged with arson while in another incident, a 27-year-old man was charged with arson of the village chiefly bure.