Police officers appear in court over assault charges

Five police officers who allegedly assaulted a villager in Wainibuka Tailevu appeared in the Suva High court today.

Sevanaia Narogi, Kameli Tukana, Mafoa Korosaya, Inoke Nagata, and Jokaveti Rabuku are charged with act with intent to cause grievous harm, assault causing actual bodily harm, and common assault.

It is alleged that the five officers assaulted Inoke Lagicere of Naqia Village in Wainibuka, Tailevu in April this year.

It is alleged the four punched and kicked Lagicere before Sevanaia Narogi threw him over the Naqia Bridge.

Female officer, Jokaveti Rabuku is facing an additional charge of conspiracy to defeat justice and interfering with the witnesses.

The five informed the court today that they are not challenging the caution interview and will not be filing any voir dire grounds.

The matter has been adjourned to 7th of October.