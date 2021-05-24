Home

Court

Police officer protected by his own in court

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 4:35 pm
Police officers standing guard outside the courthouse

Police officers at the courthouse allegedly assisted fellow officer, Tavinesh Naicker to escape media scrutiny today.

Naicker who was allegedly involved in a hit and run over the weekend along Milverton Road in Suva has been bailed.

Police were seen escorting Naicker’s surety, also a police officer, in an attempt to allow the accused to walk away unnoticed by the media.

During this time the accused was seen running away in the opposite direction with a black and grey hoodie and dark sunglasses.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho told FBC News that the accused was receiving threats from the relatives of the victim, which is why the police officers might have been protecting him.

Five police officers were standing guard outside the courthouse where Naicker appeared.

The force has in the past been accused of favouring police officers who fronted court.

In response, Qiliho says they carry out a thorough investigation when such incidents occur.

Naicker is charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is also charged with failing to comply with requirements following an accident.

The case has been adjourned to October 26th.

