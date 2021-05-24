Police officer fronts court

A police officer was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly planting drugs in Suva last year.

Constable Jesoni Dranivesi is charged with one count of abuse of office.

Dranivesi only recently completed his COVID isolation period and was unable to appear alongside two other police constables earlier this month.

They are jointly charged with the same offense.

It is alleged that in March last year, the three officers planted drugs in a shop in Cumming Street, Suva and later raided the property.

They then allegedly threatened the shop-owner and obtained $1,500 from him.

The other two constable are Eloni Marakeiwai Sorowaqa and Saula Musukanasa.

Dranivesi told the court today he is still a police officer.

The prosecution did not object to bail which was set at $1,000.

He was told not to interfere with the witness pending investigations.

His case will be called again on the 5th of next month.