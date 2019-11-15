Police officer claims woman hugged him

A police officer in a case against a woman who is charged for alleged possession of drugs claims the woman hugged him when admitting to the crime.

Yasmeen Nisha from Waila appeared in the Nausori Magistrates Court this afternoon.

It’s alleged in August 2018, police found drugs in Nisha’s home during a raid.

Article continues after advertisement

The police officer who was a witness told the court that Nisha and her husband were both searched and were cleared, however, soon after Nisha went to the kitchen picked a tin from the shelve, and threw it under the sink.

The officer says he then asked Nisha what was inside the tin and this is when she ran towards him and hugged him saying it contained marijuana.

The defense lawyer then questioned why the police officer did not record Nisha’s confession.

The defense also questioned how sure they were that the 40 sachets claimed in the tin were marijuana.

The defense lawyer says there is nothing in the statement to say they saw dried leaves inside the tin.

Nisha’s bail has been further extended and the case will be called again on November 23rd.