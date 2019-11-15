Home

Police Director Internal Affairs charged

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 20, 2020 12:23 pm
Director Internal Affairs Acting Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Talib Khan has been charged by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Khan has been charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that in April 2017 in Suva, the accused as the Acting Superintendent of Police directed the unlawful arrest and detention of an individual.

The DDP’s office alleges this was in abuse of the authority of his office and which was an arbitrary act.

The matter will be called at the Suva Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

