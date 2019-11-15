PM’s lawyer alleges contempt of court order 

The lawyer for Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has today sought leave to proceed with committal proceeding against lawyer and former politician Aman Ravindra Singh.

Singh in July this year, was ordered to pay the Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum more than $149,000 in damages for defamation.

The court found that Singh posted an unsubstantiated article title “Regime Dirty Politics” on his Facebook page. Singh made unsubstantiated allegations on social media about them and the May 2000 coup.

Bainimarama’s lawyer Devanesh Sharma today told the court there has been contempt of court order by the respondent since no money has been paid to date.

Sharma has been given 14 days to file a notice of motion.

Singh was not present in court today.

The case will be called again on the 26th of this month.