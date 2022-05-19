PM and AG raised concerns says Namosimalua

Viniana Namosimalua

Former Secretary General of Parliament Viniana Namosimalua has told the court that Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had raised concern about allegations against some Members of Parliament.

Namosimalua was giving evidence in court earlier today in the case against MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

Ratu Suliano is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi.

The MP allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

During cross examination by Ratu Suliano’s lawyer, Namosimalua says the PM had sent her a viber message to enquire what her office has done regarding allegations against certain MPs.

Her response was that she was awaiting a reply from the then Solicitor General, Sharvada Sharma, from whom she had sought advice on the legal meaning of permanent residence.

She also says that while making a Parliamentary submission, the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum also enquired about the matter as there were talks going on regarding allegations of MPs receiving allowances they were not entitled to receive.

Namosimalua also informed the court she never received any complaints directly about the cases as it was all just conversations.

She stated that she advised the Speaker of Parliament about what was happening and was told to try and look into the matter internally.

Earlier today, she told the court that she had informed the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption about Ratu Suliano.

The trial continues this afternoon.