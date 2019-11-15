Player charged with assault granted bail

A 20-year-old soccer player who allegedly assaulted a referee during the Ba vs Rewa Youths-Play-off match last weekend has been granted bail.

Rewa player Seremaia Suve appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that on Sunday he assaulted referee Shonal Prasad and the match had to be abandoned after the incident.

Suve indicated in court that he wishes to reconcile with the complainant.

He has been released on a $200 bail and has been ordered to keep out of trouble.

The matter has been adjourned to March 10th.