Plaintiff to get new lawyer in no jab no job policy case

A former senior investigator at the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Vasiti Toga, who had filed a judicial review against the “No Jab, No Job” policy, has been given time to look for another counsel.

Toga was being represented by former lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh, who fled the country just before his sentence last month.

She informed Chief Justice Kamal Kumar that her lawyer was overseas when he questioned her about the whereabouts of her lawyer.

He also asked her why she hadn’t arranged for another counsel.

She said she was still looking for another replacement.

Toga informed the court that she will need four weeks to arrange a lawyer.

Toga has taken the Minister for Employment, Permanent Secretary, and the Attorney General to court over the “no jab, no job” policy, saying it goes against the constitution.

The matter will be called on November 1st.