Pictures produced in Isoof trial

Two photographs that allegedly show murder accused, Muhammed Isoof up in the Nausori Highlands, Nadi were presented at the Lautoka High Court today.

This as Isoof’s trial entered day five and two witnesses have already taken the stand today.

Isoof’s tenant from Legalega Nadi, Sela Tokalau, told the court that when she was at the Namaka Police Station in August 2019 to give her statement, she was shown some pictures.

The photos showed a man in Nausori Highlands near a cliff who had his back towards the camera.

Tokalau was then showed the pictures in court today and identified the person in the photo as Isoof.

When asked by the prosecutors how she could identify Isoof, Tokalau said that it was the way he was standing in the picture.

Tokalau said she has seen Isoof many times in her compound as the accused is her landlord.

The photos were again shown to state witness Praveen Singh, a resident of Legalega Nadi and a kava buddy of Isoof.

Singh identified Isoof in the two pictures as well and told the court that he could tell it was the accused because of the shirt he was wearing and his hair color.

The two photos are said to be from Nirmal Kumar, one of the five victims who was found two years ago in Nausori Highlands.

The accused is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The trial continues.