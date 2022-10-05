Person of interest to be produced in court

[File Photo]

A person of interest in relation to recent attacks has been charged for allegedly assaulting a 20-year-old Chef.

Police say the Chef was returning from a shop near his house when he was allegedly assaulted.

The accused is also alleged to have confronted the victim and asked where he was residing.

The accused allegedly did not like the response given and assaulted the victim.

He is charged with one count of assault and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.