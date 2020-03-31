Pay for your consequences says Navua Magistrate

Sixteen farmers who breached restrictions have been ordered to pay a fine of $500 each by the Navua Magistrates court.

These farmers were arrested from three different places in Navua on Tuesday.

The 16 farmers are each charged with one count of failure to comply with orders.

Article continues after advertisement

They all pleaded guilty to the charges in the court this morning.

The court heard that on Tuesday Senilata Sukabula Tatau, Saimoni Colati, Peceli Ratuibau, Qorio Rasegadi Davetawalu, Jone Ramumu, Naimasi Tuicuvu, Jiutasa Irinatora, Waisale Vesa, Joji Tukana, and Joeli Tiko Salabogi gathered in Wainadoi village to play rugby.

Petero Delasau, Mitieli Tuve, Kusitino Tamuduanavoli and Uliasi Uto gathered at Veivatuloa village to consume yaqona.

Toma Yalayalatabua and Kusitino Waqanisanini breached the curfew hours and were walking around their village at around 11pm on Tuesday.

Navua Magistrate Chaitanya Lakshman told these men that restrictions have been placed for a reason and it should be taken seriously.

The Magistrate reprimanded the 16 farmers saying that they should not challenge the law or blame the system.

Magistrate Lakshman said that these men ought to blame themselves and pay for the consequences.

The 16 farmers are to pay their fines within two months or in default face 50 days imprisonment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19