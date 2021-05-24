Home

Pastor sentenced for rape

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 18, 2022 4:50 am
Suva Court. [Source: File Photo]

A senior pastor of a church group will now spend 11 years and five months behind bars after being found guilty of rape.

The pastor committed the offence in Suva in 2020 against one of his female congregation members.

The court heard the victim had moved to Suva and was staying with the pastor and his family when the convicted man took advantage of her.

Article continues after advertisement

It was following a cell group meeting at another church member’s house when the pastor and the victim were walking back home when he decided to rape her.

The judge stated during his sentencing that the pastor committed an opportunistic crime.

A non-parole period of nine months and five months was set.

 

