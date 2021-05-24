Pastor remanded for alleged sexual assault

Church pastor, Kaio Nakeke who allegedly sexually assaulted 14 children between the ages of 10 to 16 years has been remanded in custody.

It is alleged that he committed the offenses from 2018 to 2021 in a village in Gau, Lomaiviti.

Nakeke, in his 30s is charged with seven counts of indecent assault, eight counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

The matter has been adjourned to 1st March.