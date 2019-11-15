Pastor on rape allegation to stand trial next week

A 36-year-old pastor alleged to have raped a 15-year-old student in Nausori last year will stand trial next week.

Ravinesh Chand from Nadali, Nausori is charged with three counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.

He is alleged to have committed the offenses on the student who is a member of his congregation in Luvuluvu in April last year.

Chand’s lawyer was not present in court when the matter was called, however, Judge Justice Daniel Goundar informed the lawyer who appeared on instructions that the trial will not be vacated.

Justice Goundar also told Chand that if he doesn’t turn up at court for the trail, it will still continue.

The trial starts from Monday.