Pastor found guilty of rape charges

46-year-old pastor Waisake Tulavu has been found guilty of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Assessors in the High court returned with a guilty opinion this morning.

High court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar concurred with the assessors and found Tulavu guilty of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Article continues after advertisement

Tulavu who was a pastor at the Agape Healing Church Ministry had raped three church members aged 22, 29 and 32 in Nasinu last year.

The Judge also ordered that the Head of the Assemblies of God church be present in court on Monday for the sentence hearing.