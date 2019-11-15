Pastor convicted of rape to be sentenced today

48-year-old pastor, Waisake Tulavu convicted of raping three women will be sentenced by the Suva High court today.

Tulavu has been convicted of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

He raped three members of the church aged 22, 29, and 32 in Nasinu in 2018.

The prosecution has submitted that Tulavu betrayed the trust of the three victims and there was pre-planning.

The defence asked for a sentence on the lower end of the tariff.

The three victims had earlier informed the court that they are still suffering.