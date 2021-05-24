Home

Pastor charged for alleged rape still on active duty

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 1, 2022 12:35 pm
Church Pastor Kaio Nakeke.

Church Pastor Kaio Nakeke told the court this morning that he is still an active minister who is now posted in Bukuya in Ba.

Nakeke who allegedly sexually assaulted fourteen children on Gau Island in Lomaiviti appeared in court this morning for bail.

He is charged with seven counts of indecent assault, eight counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted rape.

Article continues after advertisement

The alleged incident took place between 2018 to 2021, and the victims were between the ages of ten and sixteen.

The prosecution has been told to serve Legal Aid with the full disclosure of the case by tomorrow.

Nakeke has been further remanded and will appear again in court for a plea next Tuesday.

The Methodist Church of Fiji has also informed FBC News that Nakeke is still a pastor with the church and that the church has done its investigation and they will await the judgment of the court before taking further action against Nakeke.

 

 

