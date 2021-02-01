Partial suspended sentence for Mead Road attackers

The two men who attacked three people in Mead Road Housing, Nabua earlier this year have been handed a partial suspended sentence.
Tevita Badogo and Eroni Bale pleaded guilty to three counts of act with intent to cause grievous harm.
They have been sentenced to three years imprisonment by the High Court.
They will serve two years behind bars while the remaining one year to be suspended for three years.
